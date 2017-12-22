The TCHO factory tour is rich, chocolatey goodness for bean-to-bar nerds (Nosh)
The twelve days of edible canna Christmas (KQED)
Last seating: Trader Vic’s maitre d’ retires after 57 years (East Bay Times)
Mr. Dewie’s expanding dairy-free ice cream brand in Bay Area (East Bay Times)
Oakland Eats: Diamond Dogs shutters, Bocanova finds home, DESCO closing, more (Hoodline)
Xmas Eats: 8 restaurants in San Francisco & Oakland (Hoodline)
2017 Best of the East Bay: Food (Diablo Magazine)
The Nosh Wire: 12.22.17
