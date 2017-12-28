Berkeley Police release photos, video to help identify assault suspect

Berkeley Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of assaulting a gas station employee on Dec. 21.

According to a Nixle alert, the suspect allegedly came into the Chevron Gas station at 1300 San Pablo Ave. just before 8 p.m., waited until another customer had paid and left the store, jumped over the counter, immediately hit the employee and then tried to open the cash register. The suspect then ran out of the store and fled west on Gilman Street, said police.

“The victim of the assault, a gas station employee, suffered a bloody nose and lips,” according to the Nixle alert. “He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.”

The police department released photos and surveillance camera footage of the assault “to ask for the public’s help in identifying the suspect who committed these crimes.”

In addition, police released two YouTube videos of the crime.

https://youtu.be/3dQsU-Dh3J4

https://youtu.be/-4ypeG1jhms

The suspect is described as 5-8 to 5’-10”, 160-170 pounds, wearing a black beanie, white hoodie, black jeans and white shoes.

Police are asking anyone who can help identify this suspect to notify Robbery Detective Joe LeDoux at 510-981-5742 or jledoux@cityofberkeley.info.