Big Screen Berkeley: Our favorite films of 2017

For those of you who might have lost track of the time, it’s once again the end of the current calendar year. Most of us, I think, will be fairly pleased to turn the page on 2017 and take our chances with 2018, despite the likelihood that the next 12 months will see us hurtle even further into the political, social, and environmental abyss. But, um, season’s greetings and Happy New Year, and here’s my annual Favorite Films list!

A brief reminder of the ground rules: I didn’t see every film that was released in 2017 (and — dirty secret of the trade! — neither did any of those other film critics), so please don’t be cross with me if your personal fave isn’t here. And this isn’t a list of the ‘best’ films of the year, either… merely a list of personal favorites, roughly listed in order of enjoyment. Don’t get too hung up on the placing — from 1 to 15, these are all good films.

And now, on with the show!