The Berkeley Wire: 12.29.17

By Berkeleyside staff
Behind the scenes at Berkeley Patients Group launch of recreational cannabis (MJ Daily)
How Berkeley’s oldest dispensary will celebrate ‘end of marijuana prohibition’ (Daily Cal)
UC Berkeley in 2017: The year in photos (UCB News)
Det. Jeremy Lathrop honored as Berkeley police officer of the year (Patch)
Woman killed on I-80 in Berkeley identified as Vallejo resident (East Bay Times)
Berkeley man one of four people indicted for illegal gambling business (Morningside Maryland)

The Berkeleyside team wishes all our readers a very happy new year. See you in 2018!