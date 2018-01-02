Feast Your Eyes: Lemat Ethiopian Restaurant and Café in Berkeley (Nosh)
California cuisine with a funky edge at North Oakland’s Copper Spoon (East Bay Express)
Korean fried chicken restaurant Bonchon opens in Berkeley (Daily Cal)
Nyum Bai Cambodian pop-up crowdfunding to complete Fruitvale space (Hoodline)
Recipe: Honor Kitchen & Cocktails’ house Bloody Mary (East Bay Times)
Pizzaiolo regulars react to chef’s sexual harassment accusations with concern, anger and boycotts (SFGate)
The Nosh Wire: 01.02.18
