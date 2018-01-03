Fran Leibowitz to speak at Berkeley Rep three times in February (Broadway World)
First Amendment Coalition quashes subpoena requiring Berkeleyside reporter to testify (FAC)
Lil B talks ‘Black Ken,’ influence and the Bay Area (Express)
CRISPR put to work to save chocolate from devastation (UCB News)
UC Berkeley junior was taken into custody by the border patrol (Daily Cal)
A military and religious double bill of Russian music (SF Gate)
Cal student dies in head-on collision in Arizona (KTVU)
Sliver Pizzeria has closed (Eater SF)
Review: Salmon and The Stringdusters at UC Theatre (Grateful Web)
Terror or entrapment? Five recent terrorism cases (Express)
Berkeley and Israel: Past, present, and future (Times of Israel)
The Berkeley Wire: 01.03.18
