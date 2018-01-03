Man stabbed in the head in People’s Park on New Year’s Day

A Monday night altercation in People’s Park ended in a stabbing, according to a UC Police Department Nixle alert issued Wednesday.

UCPD responded to reports of a stabbing around 11 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Two men had gotten into a fight, and had initially punched one another, police say.

“The suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the head at least twice,” the Nixle said.

The victim sustained non-critical injuries and was taken to a hospital, according to the Nixle. Berkeley police detained the suspect, 26-year-old Sterling Steinmetz, near Parker Street and Telegraph Avenue, a couple blocks from the park.

The New Year’s Day fight is one of multiple recent violent attacks in or near People’s Park. There were reports of attacks on a 52-year-old man in both early November and late October. In early October, UCPD reported that a male victim was attacked by a female suspect with a piece of wood and a frozen bottle of water.

UCPD ask that anyone with information about this week’s incident contact the department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 510-642-0472 during business hours or 510-642-6760 all other times.