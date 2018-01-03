Bites: Sliver closes, Caffè Trieste changes names, Bonchon opens, B-Dama to Alameda (Nosh)
Oeste Bar & Kitchen now open in Old Oakland (East Bay Express)
At Oakland’s Paulista Brazilian Kitchen & Taproom, everyday Brazilian food is served all day (East Bay Express)
Diablo Dish: Oeste brings bold flavors to Old Oakland (Diablo)
Underground cannabis dinners are creating quite a buzz in the Bay Area (KQED)
Albany’s Cafe Eugene will become a Mexican restaurant (East Bay Times)
The Nosh Wire: 01.03.18
