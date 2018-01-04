Community

Update: Early morning Berkeley earthquake downgraded to Magnitude 4.4

By Lance Knobel
The early morning quake on Thursday, Jan. 4 was measured at 4.5 on the Richter scale.

An earthquake woke many Berkeleyans shortly after 2:39 a.m. Thursday.

According to early data provided by the US Geological Service, the quake had its epicenter 13 kilometers under Claremont Avenue, just near the Claremont Hotel. Part of the Hayward fault runs along the Berkeley side of the East Bay hills. The first data from the USGS measured the quake at Magnitude 4.7. Within minutes it was downgraded to a 4.5, and by around 9 a.m. it was being reported as a 4.4.

Despite the early hour, local Twitter went momentarily crazy over the quake, many replying to Berkeleyside’s early tweet.

You can report how the earthquake felt to you to the USGS.


