Update: Early morning Berkeley earthquake downgraded to Magnitude 4.4

An earthquake woke many Berkeleyans shortly after 2:39 a.m. Thursday.

According to early data provided by the US Geological Service, the quake had its epicenter 13 kilometers under Claremont Avenue, just near the Claremont Hotel. Part of the Hayward fault runs along the Berkeley side of the East Bay hills. The first data from the USGS measured the quake at Magnitude 4.7. Within minutes it was downgraded to a 4.5, and by around 9 a.m. it was being reported as a 4.4.

Despite the early hour, local Twitter went momentarily crazy over the quake, many replying to Berkeleyside’s early tweet.

Woke me from a dead sleep – closet doors were rattling next to my head! — Jess Laird (@jnlaird1) January 4, 2018

A big long rumble. Eeks! — Tracey Knapp (@traceyknappsf) January 4, 2018

Epicenter looks like it was just under us (back side of Claremont hotel). Needless to say, both kids are in bed with us. That felt big! — Lori Droste (@loridroste) January 4, 2018

.@berkeleyside Long fluttery shaky. And that subliminal sound that you sense before you hear, but you hear before you feel. Could hear the ventilation pipes up to the roof rattling. Nothing fell here. Near Ashby/Telegraph — e_phemera (@e_phemera) January 4, 2018

Just the standard freight train in the living room — Alexander Bentz (@alexanderhbentz) January 4, 2018

shake, rattled things off shelf, cat freaked out, mother nature in charge with recent full moon, high tides and uranus station….. — Andrea Mallis (@virgoinservice) January 4, 2018

We just determined that our pooch can’t be an earthquake alert ! Lol 🐾 — liz polo (@ideadiva) January 4, 2018

@berkeleyside my fam and I are scared and we are just staying in one room because we’re to scared — KateDrawsKawaii (@KateDrawsKawaii) January 4, 2018

1st earthquake felt.. That was intense. Anyone else feel or see strange energy in the minutes before? Or maybe you were asleep like a normal person. Still chilling on Grizzly Peak I was OUTTT! pic.twitter.com/qpvJk7KBtt — Kevin Black (@KevinBsmooth) January 4, 2018

You can report how the earthquake felt to you to the USGS.