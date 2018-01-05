The Halal Guys in Berkeley is finally open! Well, sorta (Nosh)
First Look: Rustic Italian meets California farm-to-table at Donato & Co. in Berkeley (Nosh)
Juhu Beach Club to close after service on Saturday (Eater)
Pour it on at CDP (Diablo Magazine)
Alameda offering its first Restaurant Week from Jan. 12-21 (East Bay Times)
Magic With mole (Oakland Magazine)
Can the bar industry tackle its inclusion problem? (Punch)
The Nosh Wire: 01.05.18
