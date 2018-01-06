Berkeley police investigate bleeding man who was found with a knife

Berkeley police are investigating a “casualty incident” where a man with a knife is bleeding in the street.

Both the police and fire departments are at the intersection of University Avenue and Jefferson Avenue, according to Lt. Andrew Rateaver.

The man was treated for his injuries and then transported to the hospital.

No other details have been released. “Other circumstances at this time are unclear,” Rateaver wrote in an email that was sent around 2 p.m. However, a witness told David Yee, a Berkeleyside contributing photographer, that he saw the man walking eastbound on University Avenue stabbing himself. The witness said another person was egging him on. Police have not confirmed this, though. Roads around University and Jefferson may be closed as police investigate, said Rateaver.

