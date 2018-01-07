Community
Power outage affects 2,000 in North Berkeley

By Lance Knobel
According to PG&E’s outage map, Sunday night’s power outage covers a swath of North Berkeley.

Nearly 2,000 Berkeley residents had flickering lights just before 6 p.m. on Sunday evening, before a full power outage hit. According to PG&E, crews are expected on site after 7 p.m. Current estimates of time for restoration of power stand at three hours.

There are no reports of the North Berkeley BART station, which is just outside the outage area, being affected.

Sunday’s outage is at least the fourth major outage in the last several months in Berkeley. Major outages occurred in September, October and November of last year.

