Ask Nosh: Why do so many East Bay pizzerias serve an extra sliver of pizza? (Nosh)
Oakland’s Ordinaire severs ties with Boot & Shoe Service amid sexual harassment allegations (East Bay Express)
Bay Area’s 10 best female-led restaurants for our #MeToo era (East Bay Times)
After less than two months, The Pain Shop closes its doors (East Bay Express)
The Halal Guys brings Middle Eastern cuisine to Downtown Berkeley (Daily Cal)
Three new restaurants to try soon (San Francisco Magazine)
The Nosh Wire: 01.08.18
