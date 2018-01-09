Loaded guns found in vehicle of pair sleeping at Berkeley Marina

Police arrested a man and woman sleeping in a running sedan at the Berkeley Marina over the weekend after finding them with two loaded pistols, an open bottle of cognac and a methamphetamine pipe, authorities report.

According to Sgt. Andrew Frankel of the Berkeley Police Department, an officer on patrol Sunday at about 3:40 a.m. was checking the parking lot at the marina when he saw a silver sedan with the engine running and two people asleep inside.

As he got closer, the officer saw an open bottle of Hennessy cognac, in violation of the state vehicle code, police said. The officer also saw that the driver was holding “a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine,” Frankel said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

After the officer called for backup, police woke the vehicle occupants and had them step outside. As they exited, police spotted what turned out to be a loaded pistol on the driver’s side floorboard. When officers searched the car, they found a second pistol, also loaded, hidden in a gun box on the backseat. Authorities said they also found a leaded cane.

Police arrested the driver, 31-year-old retail manager Mamun Saeidah of Suisun, on suspicion of numerous weapons charges, possession of drug paraphernalia, a probation violation, and driving while his license was suspended for driving under the influence.

The passenger, Berkeley resident Corina Tito-Lopez, 25, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a concealed firearm in vehicle, and carrying a loaded firearm.

Both remain in custody, according to Alameda County sheriff’s office records online. Both Saeidah and Tito-Lopez appear to be facing gun charges. Their next court date was not available online.