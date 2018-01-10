Police release new videos to help solve North Berkeley shooting, robbery

Berkeley police released two new surveillance videos Wednesday to ask for the public’s help to solve a robbery and shooting on Vine Street in early December.

One of the videos, above, shows two people approach the victim and shoot him. The other shows the vehicle, possibly a white Chevrolet Impala, that police have tied to the crime. (That video appears below.)

The 32-year-old man was shot in the leg when he resisted attempts by the robbers to take his backpack, police said previously. The man had just parked his car when two people walked up behind him and accosted him at Vine Street and Bonita Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Dec. 5.

“The victim resisted and the suspected [sic] shot him. The suspect then dragged the victim to the sidewalk while the victim continued to hold onto his backpack. The suspect then fired the weapon two more times at the victim. Ultimately the victim let go of the backpack and both suspects were last seen running south on Bonita Avenue,” according to the police statement.

The suspects were described as two black men, one of whom was 20-30 with a large build wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, and the other who had a thin build and wore a black hooded sweatshirt.

BPD said several people called 911 after hearing the sound of gunfire followed by a man “yelling in distress.” The injured man was treated at the hospital and later released, police said.

Police have asked community members with information about the case to call the Berkeley Police Robbery Detail at 510-981-5741.