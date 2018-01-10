Top picks for Oakland and Alameda Restaurant Weeks

Restaurant Week is upon us! This year the East Bay is mixing it up a bit for its annual offerings. For one, Alameda is launching its first ever Restaurant Week, taking place from Jan. 12 to 21. And while Oakland and Berkeley Restaurant Weeks usually coincide, this year, Oakland will go first, from Jan. 11 to 21, followed by Berkeley, from Jan. 18 to 28. We like the staggering, as Restaurant Week is a great opportunity to check out local restaurants in other parts of town, but also in neighboring cities.

As per usual, what is called a “week” during these events is actually 11 days (10 in the case of Alameda) and two weekends, to allow for diners to eat their way through all the deals that they can. Restaurants offer prix-fixe meals that are intended to give eaters a taste of their best offerings, sometimes at cheaper prices than their regular menus.

Oakland Restaurant Week 2018 has a diverse group of more than 100 participating restaurants from all over the city, and includes new features like pop-up events and walking food tours, and an official $10 price point offered by some restaurants at lunch. Alameda Restaurant Week is a little all over the place, in terms of pricing, with some deals as low as $10.95 and others going up to $45.

We’ve waded through the Oakland and Alameda Restaurant Week menus to point out some of the best and most interesting menus. (Note: Not all participating restaurants have posted menus online as of press time, especially for Alameda Restaurant Week). Stay tuned as we’ll have our top picks for Berkeley Restaurant Week for you too.

Happy eating!

Alameda

Participating Alameda restaurants offer prix-fixe lunches and/or prix fixe dinners.

ANGELA’S KITCHEN Chef Saboor Zafari serves a modern take on traditional Afghani food at Angela’s Kitchen. For Restaurant Week, Zafari is offering a $28 prix fixe dinner that features a Caesar salad, a lime chicken entree and a rose water, cardamom, raspberry panna cotta. Angela’s Kitchen, 1640 Park St. (at between Buena Vista and Pacific), Alameda

CAFÉ JOLIE Neighborhood French restaurant Café Jolie is known for its brunch, so it’s no surprise it’s offering both brunch and dinner deals. For $29, the brunch prix fixe comes with your choice of beverage (coffee, tea or soda), a main dish (crab cake benedict, mushroom omelet, cinnamon challah French toast or Monte Cristo) and an order of beignets. The dinner deal is three courses for $40, and features a choice of main entrees like steak frites, Cornish hen or rack of lamb. Café Jolie, 1500 Webster St. (near Santa Clara), Alameda

EAST END Wood-fire pizza restaurant East End is offering a $20 lunch and $25, $30, and $45 dinner deals for Alameda Restaurant Week. If pizza is your thing, the lower-end options will do you right, but if you’re looking for something beyond a pie, we recommend the $45 dinner deal. The four course meals starts with a choice of soup or salad, then continues with a starter of spicy tuna tartare, a main course of free-pastured rib eye steak and ends with a dessert. East End, 1650 Park St. (at Buena Vista), Alameda

HABANAS Alameda Cuban spot Habanas is offering a $10.95 prix fixe lunch or $25.95 prix fixe dinner. The lunch deal starts with a choice of appetizer (salad, soup, empanada, shrimp tacos or yucca rellena); a main dish (Cuban sandwich, picadillo Cubano, pan-seared salmon or pasta) and dessert (choose between four different cakes). For $5 extra, you can get a traditional mojito to enjoy with your meal. Habanas, 1518 Park St. (at Webb), Alameda

MAMA PAPA LITHUANIA This family-style Lithuanian restaurant features dishes from the Baltic, Eastern and Central Europe. For Alameda Restaurant Week, Mama Papa Lithuania has two choices for a $15 prix fixe dinner. Both meals start with a soup — cabbage and vegetable or green pea and vegetable with bacon. The second courses are stuffed bell peppers or pan fried veal rolls. And the desserts are either a poppy seed cake or tinginys, a Lithuanian chocolate dessert that’s also called “lazy pie.” Mama Papa Lithuania, 1241 Park St. (at San Antonio), Alameda

Oakland

Participating Oakland restaurants will offer prix fixe lunch and/or dinner menus at $10, $20, $30, $40 and $50 price points.

ALAMAR KITCHEN & BAR If you’re an avid watcher of “Check, Please! Bay Area,” you’ll be excited about the one-night pop-up event at AlaMar Kitchen & Bar featuring the show’s bubbly host, Leslie Sbrocco, who will be joined by a radio food show host, Liam Mayclem of “The Food Chappie.” Sample hors d’oeuvres prepared by chef Nelson German, which will be paired with local wine and spirits. The event takes place from 6-9 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 16. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite. AlaMar Kitchen & Bar, 100 Grand Ave. (near Valdez), Oakland

BIRD AND BUFFALO This brand new Thai spot just opened in Temescal on Monday, Jan. 8, so this could be a great chance for diners to get to know its menu offerings in one sitting. For $20, you’ll get a party tray, which comes with a choice of grilled half chicken or grilled pork spareribs, choice between two types of papaya salad (tum thai or tum lao) and finally, a choice between five different types of larb, made with chicken, grilled beef short ribs, pork jowl, crispy catfish or tofu and mushrooms. This is a great deal, as most entrees are $10 to $14 for just one item. Bird and Buffalo, 4659 Telegraph Ave. (at 46th), Oakland

BROTZEIT LOKAL If you’re a fan of hearty German fare, you’ll want to check out the deals at Brotzeit Lokal in Jack London Square, where they’re offering lunch and dinner meals, from $10 to $40 during Restaurant Week. Most intriguing to us was the $40 dinner, which comes with a flight of four beers, an appetizer, a mixed baby greens salad, a whole braised pork shank served with mashed potatoes and sauerkraut and a choice of dessert. For $20 more, you can add a second flight, another salad and dessert to make this a dinner for two. Brotzeit Lokal, 1000 Embarcadero, Oakland

BURMA SUPERSTAR For $50, Burma Superstar offers a stellar lunch or dinner for two that will include its famous tea leaf salad, shan noodles with chicken, pork belly with mustard greens, coconut rice, and a choice of beverages, either Burma ales, one bottle of nigori sake or two mango tamarind spritzers. Burma Superstar, 4721 Telegraph Ave. (at 48th), Oakland

CAFÉ 15 In Downtown Oakland, Café 15 is offering a $30 lunch deal that feed two people (and saves you a total of $13, compared to ordering off the regular menu). You’ll get one starter (choose between hand cut french fries or crispy Brussels sprouts) and two entrees (choice of fried chicken sandwich, Tofu Buddha Bowl, or large Café 15 salad), two house-brewed iced teas and one dessert (hot chocolate bread pudding). Café 15, 597 15th St. (at Jefferson), Oakland

CLOVE & HOOF The all-day $20 deal at Clove & Hoof is a meaty steal you don’t want to miss. You’ll get its signature cheesesteak, loaded with sirloin, onion confit, grilled mushrooms, turnips and warm beer cheese fondue (!) on a hero roll; an order of their hand-cut beef tallow fries; a chocolate chip cookie and a special drink just for Restaurant Week diners — rosemary meyer lemonade. Clove & Hoof, 4001 Broadway (at 40th), Oakland

DOÑA TOMÁS If burritos are what you’re craving, you’ll want to stop by Doña Tomás for lunch, where they’ll have a $10 lunch deal during Restaurant Week, which gets you a burrito (choice of meat or veg) and an agua fresca or soda. For dinner, a $30 prix fixe menu includes a first course of a quesadilla filled with delicata squash, herbs, ricotta cheese and arbol chile salsa; a second course of carnitas or chile rellenos; and a flourless chocolate cake for dessert. Doña Tomas, 5004 Telegraph Ave. (between 49th and 51st), Oakland

HOPSCOTCH Kyle Itani’s American diner with a Japanese twist, Hopscotch, is offering four lunch, brunch and dinner deals during Restaurant Week. Our favorite is the $30 three-course lunch deal. Diner choose between kakiage (deep fried vegetable tempura), little green salad or American Wagyu beef tartare for the first course; soba rigatoni, Thistle Meats sausage and lentil cassoulet, buttermilk fried chicken or Hopscotch’s famous First Base Burger for the second course; and donuts & butterscotch cream or blood orange sorbet and vanilla meringue for dessert. After meal nap may be required. Hopscotch, 1915 San Pablo Ave. (near Jefferson), Oakland