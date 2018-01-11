Gunfire reported in South Berkeley, but no known victims

Gunfire was reported in South Berkeley just outside Sports Basement on Monday night, though no victims have come forward, police said.

Monday night’s shooting was Berkeley’s first gunfire call of 2018, authorities report.

Berkeley Police Sgt. Katherine Smith said police have limited information about what took place, but that a male in dark clothing shot two or three rounds toward a dark sedan near Derby and Milvia streets. The sedan then headed north on Milvia while the suspect ran south on Milvia below Ward.

The incident took place at about 6:10 p.m. Monday, according to CrimeMapping.com, a repository of local crime data. The website lists the incident as a felony assault or battery because it does not have a dedicated category for shootings.

Police told Berkeleyside the shooting scared customers at Sports Basement, even though no injuries were reported. It’s not a neighborhood that typically sees much gunfire. (See a map of many of the 2017 gunfire incidents compiled by Berkeleyside.)

A manager at Sports Basement told Berkeleyside earlier this week that he could not comment on the shooting, but said it did not affect store operations and had nothing to do with the business itself.

