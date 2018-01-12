Female pedestrian, 70, dies in crash near UC Berkeley

A 70-year-old Berkeley woman has died after a city of Berkeley worker struck her Friday while driving through the intersection of Channing Way at Fulton Street.

The California Highway Patrol, which is handling the case, said the crash was reported at 1:21 p.m. Officer Matthew Hamer, CHP Oakland spokesman, said the driver was traveling 15 mph westbound on Channing in a city vehicle just prior to the crash, having just stopped at Fulton.

Hamer said the driver proceeded through the intersection and struck the pedestrian as she walked northbound in a marked crosswalk. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by Berkeley firefighters. Her name has not been released.

Hamer said there was large equipment in the intersection for a sewer maintenance project, and that the CHP will investigate whether that might have been a visual obstruction or a contributing factor to the collision.

The city employee remained at the scene and was cooperative. Authorities have declined to release any other details about the driver.

“The city of Berkeley employee was obeying the laws,” Hamer said. “It was an unfortunate accident.”

Hamer said the CHP was called to handle the investigation because of its extensive experience and training in that subject area. He said the CHP is called whenever a crash involves a municipality vehicle, whether it’s the city, county or the state.

Hamer said the primary collision factor has not yet been determined, but that speed was not believed to have been a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

City of Berkeley spokesman Matthai Chakko said city staff members are devastated.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victim,” Chakko said.

This story was updated after publication due to the developing nature of the incident.