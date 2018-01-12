Meet Your Maker Ep. 2: Aimee Wingen of Homestead in Oakland

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In this episode of Nosh’s video series, Meet Your Maker, we spoke with Aimee Wingen, pastry chef at Oakland’s Homestead restaurant, who has a truly unconventional story about how got into her work.

Not many pastry chefs can claim veganism as the origin of their journey into pastry, but that’s what Wingen credits with bringing into Homestead, which is not a vegan restaurant by any means. Confused? It’s gets even more unorthodox. One visit to the restaurant led her from having zero professional cooking experience and working a desk job at Jamba Juice to making delicious donuts and other pastries at one of Oakland’s best farm-to-table restaurants. You’ll have to watch the video to get the full story.

In case you were wondering, Wingen isn’t vegan anymore, however she does offer a couple of vegan pastries in her repertoire. Get a taste of Aimee’s handiwork at Homestead, 4029 Piedmont Ave. (at 40th), Oakland