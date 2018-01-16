Cal students battle fake news with ‘bot buster’ (CBS)
This designer couldn’t find cute shipping boxes, so she started company to make them (Forbes)
Pacifica radio gets loan to fend off creditors (East Bay Times)
UC Botanical Garden sets up lecture series on the science of cannabis (UCB News)
Why Missy Franklin left Cal (Mercury News)
Vice-chancellor to meet with Jewish student groups over lecturer’s tweet (Jewish Journal)
What the recent earthquake sounded like (UCB News)
A Look Back: Shelley Rideout was a key historical society volunteer (East Bay Times)
Retired Judge Thelton Henderson remembers Martin Luther King, Jr. (UCB News)
The Berkeley Wire: 01.16.18
