Masked, armed man arrested after downtown Berkeley robbery

Berkeley police arrested a 20-year-old Oakland man after he used a pistol to rob a downtown business Monday, authorities report.

When he was arrested, police found London Gix with what turned out to be an airsoft pistol tucked into his waistband, said BPD Sgt. Andrew Frankel, department spokesman.

Monday just after noon, Frankel said a worker at a business in the 2200 block of Fulton Street, at Kittredge Street, said it had just been robbed of a MacBook computer by a masked man with a gun.

“Moments later, an on duty patrol officer observed a masked suspect running through the parking lot of the Touchless Carwash while attempting to hide a pistol in his waistband,” Frankel said. “The officer began chasing the suspect while radioing for assistance.”

Officers were able to stop the man and arrest him in the 2100 block of Shattuck Avenue, near Addison Street, without incident, Frankel said.

Gix was arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of stolen property and burglary tools, and wearing a mask during the commission of a crime.

He is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday at Wiley Manuel Courthouse at 9 a.m., according to sheriff’s office records online. He is being held on $125,000 bail.