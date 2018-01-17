Police ask for help after shooting report

Police are asking the community to share information about a shooting reported in West Berkeley late Tuesday night.

According to the Berkeley Police Department, a 19-year-old man in the passenger seat of a vehicle that was southbound on West Frontage Road, at Ashby Avenue, was shot by an occupant or occupants in a vehicle that pulled up to his right shortly after 10:10 p.m.

The pair told authorities the shooting happened at the stop sign at the entrance to Ashby, and that they did not recognize the vehicle that pulled up beside them. The man was shot multiple times in his right leg, police said. His 19-year-old girlfriend, who was driving, was not injured.

The woman drove to a local hospital, and on-duty Alameda County sheriff’s deputies there called BPD dispatchers to alert them to the shooting. The man is expected to survive.

There were no calls about gunfire in Berkeley around the time the vehicle occupants said they were shot, authorities said.

The Emeryville Police Department does not have a ShotSpotter gunfire detection system. Berkeleyside has asked the Oakland Police Department if its ShotSpotter system reaches that area of Berkeley. (This story will be updated if that information is provided.)

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Berkeley Police Homicide Detail at 510-981-5741.