Bites: California’s first barley malt house, Ippo Ramen, honey pie and vegetarian Indian taco pop-ups (Nosh)
Flip N Soul dishes out soul food favorites with a side of lumpia (East Bay Express)
Kensington’s Benchmark Pizzeria expands to Oakland (East Bay Express)
Diablo Dish: Berkeley and Alameda celebrate Restaurant Weeks (Diablo Magazine)
Oakland Eats: Bird & Buffalo, Yokee Milk Tea open, Happy Burrito closes, more (Hoodline)
The Nosh Wire: 01.17.18
Bites: California’s first barley malt house, Ippo Ramen, honey pie and vegetarian Indian taco pop-ups (Nosh)