Official proposes ‘warm welcome’ on city limit signs to ‘display Berkeley pride’

A Berkeley councilwoman has put forward a proposal to add the phrases “LOVE LIFE!,” “Sanctuary City,” and “Ohlone Territory” to the city limit signs around town as a way to “promote love, security and reverence” among visitors and residents alike.

West Berkeley Councilwoman Cheryl Davila says the 12 existing city limit signs “don’t reflect who we are as a City.” Her proposal, which she’s classified as a short-term referral on the action calendar, is set to go before council Tuesday night.

In addition to messages about love, sanctuary and the city’s indigenous roots, Davila says the signs could also — or instead — include the message “Welcome to Berkeley” or “Welcome City of Berkeley.” Her proposal is unclear as to whether all the messages would appear on each sign, or whether they would be distributed among the signs. Davila said Tuesday that the city’s nuclear-free signs would remain in place, but that she had no additional time this week to answer questions. Davila did not respond to an email from Berkeleyside that sought clarifying information.

She wrote in her proposal that “Now is the time to change, the time to unite by welcoming, providing sanctuary to those in need, to acknowledge and accept our history.” The new signage will be “a path forward” that will “display Berkeley pride.”

Davila put forward two options to replace the signs: a $3,000 option that would use the same metal material and keep the same dimensions as the existing signs, and a $60,000 option to upgrade the signs to wood in the style of those found at city parks and community centers.

The “love life” message would “follow the lead and example” of Oakland, which just adopted that motto in October to recognize the 1997 death of a teenager there from gun violence, she wrote.

The sanctuary city message would recognize Berkeley’s stance as a city of refuge for those who are undocumented.

“Ohlone Territory” would “honor the legacy and ancestors of the Ohlone people and acknowledge the history of the land,” Davila wrote.