The pizza saga continues: Sliver announces it’s opening in downtown Berkeley again (Nosh)
First Look: Creative, cosmopolitan and nearly flawless fare at Juanita & Maude in Albany (Nosh)
Seven managers threaten to quit popular Oakland restaurant unless Charlie Hallowell divests (SFGate)
Stay Gold Deli to open second location in Temescal (East Bay Express)
Where to eat for Berkeley Restaurant Week (East Bay Express)
Pokeatery opens in downtown Walnut Creek (East Bay Times)
To end a food desert, these community members opened their own grocery (Fast Company)
The Nosh Wire: 01.18.18
