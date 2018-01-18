The pizza saga continues: Sliver announces it’s opening in downtown Berkeley again

Berkeley’s Sliver Pizzeria made an announcement on late Wednesday afternoon that it will opening a second location in downtown Berkeley. The announcement comes on the heels of last week’s surprise opening at 2468 Telegraph Ave. (between Haste and Dwight), on the Southside of Berkeley, which delighted some fans and dismayed others who were sad about the move across town. Now, it seems, Sliver will be making both contingents happy by having two locations.

Sliver released the following statement on its social media platforms: “We’re excited to announce that we’re opening a second location and we will be returning to the heart of downtown Berkeley! We are beyond thrilled to reunite with our Berkeley High, BCC family & everyone else who has been a big part of our journey. Downtown Berkeley here we come! We would like to share our excitement by awarding a $500 Sliver gift card to the first Sliver fanatic that can guess the exact address of our newest location. To make it a little fun, let’s play a game of Clue. We will post clues on our Instagram everyday, so stay tuned, Slivermaniacs! Make sure you’re following us on Instagram so you can participate in all of the fun!”

Wednesday’s announcement may explain why Sliver has been so quiet about the reason for its closure on Center Street in December, and even after it moved into the former Pieology space on Telegraph Avenue. We were unable to get any real answers after repeated attempts to speak with the owners or management about the restaurant’s closure and the move.

In terms of where Sliver is opening next, we have to admit, we have heard rumors of a possible “big opening” coming to downtown that could fit the bill, but we’ll keep our mouths shut for now and let Sliver fans have their fun.

Stay tuned on Nosh. We’ll have an update on Sliver’s second spot after a winner has been declared.