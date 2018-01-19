Rebel Berkeley fights Trump over immigrants (Vanguard)
How 4 activists helped get undocumented Cal student out of detention (Higher Ed)
When an earthquake hits next door (Atlantic)
Jury acquits man in vehicular manslaughter death of UC alumna (Daily Cal)
Bay Area label hosts some of the best musicians you have never heard of (Mercury News)
Hottest restaurants in Berkeley and Oakland (Zagat)
Looking back at 150 years of UC Berkeley’s milestones and discoveries (UC Berkeley)
The Berkeley Wire: 01.19.18
Rebel Berkeley fights Trump over immigrants (Vanguard)