Berkeleyside is hiring! Looking for Membership Director and 2 interns

It’s a new year, and Berkeleyside is looking forward to seeing some new faces around the office after we recruit people for three exciting new openings in the newsroom. One is a full-time job — and a brand new position. We are also looking for two interns.

Berkeleyside is an equal opportunity employer — people of color, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ candidates are strongly encouraged to apply for these positions. We are committed to a diverse workplace, and to supporting our staff with ongoing career development opportunities, including in-house mentoring and external training.

Full details of these opportunities to join the small, dynamic Berkeleyside team can be found at our Jobs at Berkeleyside page.

MEMBERSHIP DIRECTOR

This is an exciting new position. The Membership Director will be the point person for Berkeleyside’s significant community of readers and, in particular, our members and investors. The job, which requires both marketing and preferably events experience, offers the opportunity to work on the front lines of a new phase of journalism: that of community engagement and reader-supported reporting, where news media work to earn and maintain public trust. Berkeleyside has a large, engaged community of readers and we believe the future of our organization lies in that community. See details.

NOSH — INTERNSHIP

Berkeleyside’s food section, East Bay Nosh, is looking for one hardworking, talented intern to help cover the East Bay food scene. This is a paid, three-month position with the option to extend. The intern will work with Nosh Editor Sarah Han to research and write features, source or take photographs and brainstorm ideas. They will also work to promote Nosh content via social media, newsletters and other channels with the goal of growing Nosh readership. See details.

VISUAL STORYTELLING — INTERNSHIP

Berkeleyside is looking for a hardworking, talented intern to help build our visual storytelling. This is a paid, three-month position with the option to extend. The intern will work with our reporters and former TV producer Evelyn Nussenbaum on breaking news and help us develop features and standalone video stories. There’s also the possibility of contributing features on a freelance basis after the internship. See details.