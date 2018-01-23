Remembering Katherine Freeburg, who taught in Berkeley for 27 years

Katherine Freeburg passed away from complications with cancer on Jan. 15, 2018. She was 65 years old and lived in El Cerrito with her daughter Rachel, granddaughter Kerri, and dog Jacob. She was an elementary school teacher in Berkeley for 27 years.

Katherine was an amazing woman who was kind and caring to many. She was always helping people and wanted to make sure others were happy. She was an advocate and friend who was loved by many people. She was a very strong woman who many people admired and looked to for guidance.

She will missed greatly by all who knew her.

Katherine is survived by her daughter Rachel Freeburg, granddaughter Kerri Malanche, son in law Leonard Malanche, grandson Andre Malanche, sister Christine Monsen, sister Marie Monsen, brother William Monsen, brother Robert Monsen, brother Thomas Monsen, best friend Margaret Crayton, many nieces and nephews, and a lot of other friends and family.

A memorial service will be held on Feb. 17, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Sunset View Mortuary, 101 Colusa Ave., El Cerrito, CA 94530 . All are welcome to attend.