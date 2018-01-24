Mountain lion cub spotted near the Greek Theatre in Berkeley

A UC Berkeley employee spotted a mountain lion cub on Tuesday evening near the Greek Theatre, east of the main Cal campus.

UC Berkeley Police sent out an alert Tuesday, around 8:40 p.m., to say that a female UC Berkeley staffer was walking on the pathway between Bowles Lot and Foothill Lot on Tuesday at 5 p.m. when she encountered a mountain lion cub. “The cub immediately ran away in the direction of the Foothill Housing Unit,” they wrote.

Deer are a major food source for mountain lions, and there have been several sightings of mountain lions in the hills above the Berkeley campus, over the past few months. Carcasses of animals suspected of having been attacked by mountain lions have also been discovered.

The last time Berkeleyside reported on a mountain lion sighting was on Nov. 20 when one of the wild cats was seen outside the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory perimeter fence by parking lot F, according to a UCPD.

That was the third sighting in Berkeley in the fall of 2017. In September, two hikers encountered a mountain lion near Grizzly Peak’s Sign Post 2, and a UC Berkeley employee spotted one near Centennial Drive and Rim Way. Last summer, one lion was seen roaming around the Clark Kerr campus.

UC Police provided tips to reduce the chances of encountering a mountain lion:

Avoid hiking or jogging alone, especially between dusk and dawn, when lions normally do their hunting. Make plenty of noise while you hike so as to reduce the chances of surprising a lion.

Always keep children and pets in sight while hiking and within arm’s reach in areas that can conceal a lion.

Hike with a good walking stick; this can be useful in warding off a lion.

To reduce the chances of an attack when encountering a mountain lion: