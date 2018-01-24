Victims report robbery in Berkeley of $20,000 in backpack

Two masked men with guns robbed three people in South Berkeley of a backpack containing $20,000 in cash Tuesday night, authorities report.

The robbery happened Tuesday at 8:15 p.m., said Lt. Angela Hawk of the Berkeley Police Department.

The masked men wore hooded sweatshirts, and robbed the trio in the 1900 block of Russell Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

Limited suspect description was available, and the culprits were gone when police arrived.

Hawk said no arrests have been made.

Berkeleyside will update this post if more information becomes available.