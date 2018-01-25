Some EB I-80 ramps in Berkeley, and slow lane, to close through Saturday morning

Caltrans has just announced the closure of numerous eastbound Interstate 80 ramps between Ashby and University avenues from Thursday night through Saturday morning.

Closures are set to begin at 10 p.m. Thursday and run through 5 a.m. Saturday, according to a notice posted on Twitter by Caltrans. No information was sent to the media about the closure, and it is not listed on the Caltrans District 4 Facebook page or its District 4 website. The tweet was posted just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Caltrans says the ramp closures will allow workers to remove K-rails and pave the shoulder as part of the Berkeley Aquatic Park Barrier Replacement Project. No further information about that project, beyond two plan sets, was listed in any obvious place on the Caltrans website.

Caltrans says it will close the “slow lane” between Ashby and University on eastbound I-80; the northbound Ashby on-ramp to eastbound I-80; the westbound Potter on-ramp to eastbound I-80; and the eastbound University off-ramp.

Traffic is set to be directed to detour to Gilman Street.

The Caltrans traffic advisory appears below as it was posted on Twitter. No text version of the notice has been posted, but Berkeleyside has asked Caltrans whether that might be provided.