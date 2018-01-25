Oeste brings Latin-southern flavors and a welcoming neighborhood vibe to Old Oakland (Nosh)
New Chow café, bakery, & market ready to feed Oakland on Piedmont Ave. (Eater)
Halal Guys handing out free meals Friday (SF Weekly)
With ‘Hawker Fare,’ Chef James Syhabout shares Laotian food he grew up with (KQED)
Chef Tanya Holland: ‘Oakland really wants authenticity’ (Hoodline)
Orinda’s homey Village Inn Cafe closing after 31 years (East Bay Times)
The Nosh Wire: 01.25.18
Oeste brings Latin-southern flavors and a welcoming neighborhood vibe to Old Oakland (Nosh)