Nosh

The Nosh Wire: 01.26.18

By Nosh editors
Sweet Bar Bakery in Oakland. Photo: Thomas Hawk/Flickr

Brunch cocktails — a brief history and best places to get them in the East Bay (Nosh)
Northern California beer news, from Pliny the Younger to three new breweries (East Bay Times)
Dear bad men: Divest from your restaurants already (Eater)
Parsnips shine in Marica’s purée (Oakland Magazine)
Magnificent Obsession: Ryan Farr’s new Oakland BBQ (San Francisco Magazine)
Get schooled in sake at Bay Area breweries, museums + shops (7×7)
Dear Trueburger: A love letter (East Bay Dish)