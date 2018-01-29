1 injured after rollover crash downtown

One person was injured after a rollover vehicle crash in downtown Berkeley late Monday afternoon, authorities report.

Berkeley Police Sgt. Andrew Frankel said the crash was reported just after 4:30 p.m. at Shattuck Avenue and Bancroft Way.

The crash involved a black Jeep and a gray Honda. The circumstances of the crash were not immediately available because the investigation is still underway. Frankel said one person was taken to the hospital but no further information was readily accessible due to the preliminary nature of events.

Readers told Berkeleyside traffic was backed up during the incident response. As of about 5:10 p.m., a tow truck was clearing away the vehicle that had flipped over.

Berkeleyside will update this post if additional information becomes available.