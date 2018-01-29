Boeing Horizon X invests in aerospace battery tech start-up (Tech Crunch)
Campus budget leader: We have to stabilize (UCB News)
UC Berkeley chief financial officer talks about cost-cutting (Daily Cal)
A Look Back: residents asked to take garbage curbside in 1943 (East Bay Times)
Border Control vehicle spotted near campus cause alarm in community (Daily Cal)
UC alumni entrepreneurs pitch at venture summit (UC Newsroom)
The Berkeley Wire: 01.29.18
