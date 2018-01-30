At UC Berkeley, older students band together (Mercury News)
AD15 Candidate Buffy Wicks raised $500K in campaign funds (East Bay Citizen)
Berkeley man is ninth drowning victim in two weeks (Mercury News)
EBMUD crew repair water main break in Berkeley hills (East Bay Times)
City Council may vote to lower taxes on sales of recreational cannabis (Daily Cal)
Revenge motivated freeway chase of stolen Berkeley tow truck (East Bay Times)
Barclay’s Pub closes again (Express)
BART erects spiked fence around former site of homeless encampment (Daily Cal)
The Berkeley Wire: 01.30.18
