Bites: La Boulangerie Oakland is open, Barclay’s in Berkeley has closed (Nosh)
Lucia’s Pizzeria introduces cicchetti to Berkeley (Oakland Magazine)
In Berkeley, Barclay’s Pub closes again (East Bay Express)
Women accuse star Oakland chef of sexual harassment (ABC7)
Showstopping theater eats (Diablo)
These are the cleanest restaurants in Oakland and Alameda County, according to inspections (SFGate)
Oakland Eats: Noah’s Bagels in Temescal, Blue Nile Ethiopian coming to Lakeside, more (Hoodline)
The Nosh Wire: 01.30.18
