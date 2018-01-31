Lunar trifecta: A supermoon, blue moon, and lunar eclipse

Branches of a tree are silhouetted in front of a rising super blue moon, in Berkeley, on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Photo: David Yee ©2018
Those who got up early this morning were treated to a celestial convergence called a “super blue blood moon.” That means a supermoon, blue moon [second full moon in a calendar month] and lunar eclipse were visible in the western hemisphere for the first time in 152 years. Berkeleyside contributing photographer David Yee was awake and captured these amazing photos.
A super blue moon is seen in the sky ahead of a lunar eclipse, causing a super blue blood moon, in Berkeley, on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Photo: David Yee ©2018 A super blue blood moon is seen in the sky, from Berkeley, on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. This is the first combination of supermoon, blue moon and total lunar eclipse to be seen in the Western Hemisphere in 152 years. Photo: David Yee ©2018
