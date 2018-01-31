The East Bay restaurants that opened and closed in January (Nosh)
Berkeley is proclaiming February as Pizza Lovers Month (Daily Cal)
With Rice & Bones, Charles Phan opens a better school cafeteria at UC Berkeley (East Bay Express)
Former employees of star Oakland chef want him gone; hire attorney (East Bay Times)
The Counter’s burgers join Stoneridge at Pleasanton (East Bay Times)
Gott’s Roadside opens in Walnut Creek (East Bay Dish)
The Nosh Wire: 01.31.18
