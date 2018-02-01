5-year-old struck by stranger on BART train; 19-year-old arrested

A Richmond man was arrested at the downtown Berkeley BART station after authorities say he hit a 5-year-old who bumped into him by mistake.

Authorities said the child “inadvertently bumped into him while on the train,” and the man responded by “striking” the 5-year-old.

According to the BART Police, the child was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment. The incident took place at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday.

Police identified the arrested man as 19-year-old Raymond Benson. He was arrested on suspicion of willful harm to a child and battery on a transit passenger. He was issued a stay-away order from BART.

Benson remains in custody at Berkeley Jail, as of Thursday afternoon, with a bail of $110,000, according to court records online.

His first scheduled court appearance was not listed as of publication time.