Morgan’s Bar and Lounge in Berkeley holds a piece of weird, wonderful history (Nosh)
Meet the Bay Area food stars who made this year’s Forbes 30 Under 30 list (San Francisco Business Times)
Almanac Beer Co. kicks off new brewery and taproom this week (Eater)
Diablo Dish: Prix fixe bites for Valentine’s Day (Diablo)
La Boulangerie de San Francisco opens in Rockridge (Hoodline)
Dog Haus bringing gourmet hot dogs to Belmont (East Bay Times)
The Nosh Wire: 02.01.18
