Man arrested after 2 failed robbery attempts in downtown Berkeley

Police in Berkeley arrested a 35-year-old child care provider Thursday morning after he tried, but failed, to rob two different people, authorities report.

Louis Williams was arrested at 11:13 a.m. after trying to flee from officers by running into the downtown Berkeley BART station, according to police.

Berkeley Police Lt. Dan Montgomery said the robbery attempts took place in the area of Shattuck Avenue and Allston Way.

Williams tried to steal a woman’s cellphone, but she managed to take it back, said Montgomery. He then tried to take a man’s wallet, but the intended victim ran away.

Williams then ran down into the BART station, where Berkeley officers found him and took him into custody.

According to Alameda County records online, Williams is being held at Berkeley Jail and is set for a pretrial hearing Feb. 8. His listed occupation is child care provider.

Williams’s bail did not appear in the court records online.