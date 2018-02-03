Update: Man dead after daytime shooting at Berkeley-Oakland border

Update, 1:25 p.m. Authorities have confirmed that the man who was shot has died. His age and city of residence have not been released. Berkeleyside has requested additional information from the Oakland Police Department.

Original story, 11:37 a.m. One person was shot at the Berkeley-Oakland border Saturday morning, authorities report.

Police were called to 63rd and Market streets at 10:50 a.m. for a report of gunfire.

Police said at least one man had been shot, but his condition was unknown as of publication time. No other injuries have been reported.

Although the shooting took place in Oakland, on the Berkeley border where Market becomes Sacramento Street, police officers from Oakland and Berkeley are working on the investigation.

Police said traffic on Market at 62nd Street has been impacted because a lane is closed. Drivers should expect a delay.

One Berkeleyside reader said she heard 10 gunshots at the time of the shooting, then sirens 10 minutes later. It wasn’t the first time she’s heard gunfire in the neighborhood this week.

“Happened on Wednesday night on the border,” she wrote on Twitter, “same ten shots.”

Berkeleyside will update this story if additional information becomes available.