News Wire

The Berkeley Wire: 02.05.18

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this page
By Berkeleyside staff
Centered sunset by Jef Poskanzer

Yvette Felarca’s attorney files motion to drop Sacramento charges against her (SFGate)
Trump Tower meeting participant sues George Lakoff (SF Chronicle)
How the alt-right is trying to create ‘safe space’ for racism on campuses (Medium)
Video: The fight over free speech in Berkeley (Viceland)
Cal spent $4M in security for Milo, Ben Shapiro, and other events (Daily Cal)
Transfer student gets national honor (UCB News)
30 staffers depart East Bay Times, Mercury News (Daily Cal)
Paul Grunland, a historian, BAHA member, dies at 93 (East Bay Times)