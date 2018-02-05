Yvette Felarca’s attorney files motion to drop Sacramento charges against her (SFGate)
Trump Tower meeting participant sues George Lakoff (SF Chronicle)
How the alt-right is trying to create ‘safe space’ for racism on campuses (Medium)
Video: The fight over free speech in Berkeley (Viceland)
Cal spent $4M in security for Milo, Ben Shapiro, and other events (Daily Cal)
Transfer student gets national honor (UCB News)
30 staffers depart East Bay Times, Mercury News (Daily Cal)
Paul Grunland, a historian, BAHA member, dies at 93 (East Bay Times)
The Berkeley Wire: 02.05.18
