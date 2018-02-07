UC Berkeley architecture students demand removal of professor (SF Chronicle)
Berkeley is turning to cryptocurrency to raise funds (Business Insider)
Nancy Skinner introduces bill to encourage Uber, Lyft to go electric (Patch)
Kermit Lynch on why wine should be described in human terms (Food and Wine)
Residents dissatisfied with Berkeley’s efforts to reduce homelessness (Daily Cal)
UC Berkeley student robbed at gunpoint (Daily Cal)
The Berkeley Wire: 02.08.18
