Man robbed while pumping gas

A robber smashed the window of a truck and stole a backpack while its owner pumped gas nearby, authorities in Berkeley report.

The robbery took place Monday at 9:25 p.m. at a gas station in the 1300 block of San Pablo Avenue, said Sgt. Andrew Frankel, Berkeley police spokesman.

Police said the incident took place at the Chevron at San Pablo and Gilman Street.

Frankel said the man was putting gas in his truck when two people in a sedan pulled up. A man got out from the passenger side of the sedan and broke the passenger-side window of the truck, then snatched the man’s backpack.

The truck owner tried to grab back his backpack, but the robber lunged at him, causing him to retreat, Frankel said.

Frankel described the robbery as “unique” compared to other crimes in Berkeley. He said there may have been times when suspects had unlocked a car door with the owner nearby, “but — smashing a window — that’s pretty bold,” he added.

The backpack contained the man’s computer and other personal items.

The robbers, who were in a black two-door foreign-made sedan without license plates, were described as black, and 18-23 years old. The driver had a thin build and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and glasses. There was no further description on the passenger.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case.