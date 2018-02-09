The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of Feb. 9-11

AFRICAN DIASPORA Follow the African Diaspora through South America on an evening of dance and music performance at Ashkenaz on Saturday. De Rompe y Raja perform the music and dance that emerged where indigenous Peruvian, African, and European cultures intersected. Then Fogo na Roupa (translation: Clothes on Fire) perform their Afro-Brazilian drum and dance. Saturday, Feb. 10, 8 p.m., Ashkenaz, 1317 San Pablo Ave.

OAKLAND INTERFAITH GOSPEL CHOIR The Freight & Salvage’s fourth annual Black History Month celebration on Sunday features the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir together with singer Linda Tillery. The choir, now in its 32nd season, brings together singers and instrumentalists who embody a community of diverse races, cultures, and faiths. Their mission is to inspire joy and unity among all people through black gospel and spiritual music traditions. Sunday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m., Freight & Salvage Coffeehouse, 2020 Addison St.

SAINT PAUL CHAMBER ORCHESTRA 2018 Grammy winner Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra returns to Cal Performances for three performances in Zellerbach Hall this weekend. All three concerts include a Beethoven piano concerto, with Jonathan Biss at the keyboard (the 2nd on Friday, 4th on Saturday, and 5th on Sunday). In addition to the Beethoven, the orchestra will be playing works by Mendelssohn, Haydn, Ives and Ravel. On Sunday, George Tsontakis’ O Mikros, O Megas receives its West Coast premiere. Friday, Feb. 9, 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 10, 8 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 11, 3 p.m., Zellerbach Hall.

CAL BASKETBALL This weekend marks the final home stand of the regular season for Cal’s women’s basketball team, with games on Friday against Colorado and Sunday against Utah. A three-game losing streak has knocked the Bears out of the national standings, but the games against the struggling Buffaloes and Utah (with an identical 15-8 overall record to Cal) give the team a chance to get back on track. Friday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 11, 2 p.m., Haas Pavilion.

SABATON And now for something completely different… Check out this description of one of Saturday night’s artists at the UC Theatre: “No mercy will be given and all guns will be blazing, when this tireless killing machine will blow out sold-out arenas to another dimension.” You probably guessed we’re talking about heavy metal. The “tireless killing machine” is Swedish metal band Sabaton, but if that’s not enough for you, there’s also German thrash metal band Kreator, and Southern California thrash metal band Exmortus. Whatever happened to peace, love and understanding? Saturday, Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m., UC Theatre, 2036 University Ave.

