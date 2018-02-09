Nosh

The Nosh Wire: 02.09.18

By Nosh editors
Toast topped with goat cheese and house made butternut squash jam at Zazzi Foods. Photo: Sarah Han

5 sweet and spicy Valentine’s Day gifts and things to do for East Bay food lovers (Nosh)
The East Bay’s best beer gardens (East Bay Express)
An East Bay business mogul is out to rebuild a San Francisco beer icon (East Bay Express)
Noah’s Bagels now toasting at former Genova’s Delicatessen in Temescal (Hoodline)
Where to eat and drink in Rockridge (Eater)
Brunch at Berkeley Social Club (East Bay Dish)