41 people, 1 dog, rescued from stranded birding tour boat stalled on shoal

Update, 5 p.m. A birdwatching tour boat ran aground just after leaving the Berkeley Marina on Saturday afternoon, stranding 43 people and a dog on board, authorities report.

Battalion Chief Bill Kehoe of the Berkeley Fire Department said 41 passengers and the dog were all shuttled safely to land from the Osprey, a Tideline vessel that runs a taxi service between Berkeley and San Francisco, as well as private charters. One person was treated for a minor leg injury and released.

Kehoe said the boat ran aground on the Berkeley shoal soon after leaving the marina. The shoal is marked, and the incident took place at low tide, at about 2:20 p.m. Kehoe said the U.S. Coast Guard will investigate exactly what happened.

“They ran aground because they ran out of water, but why it happened or how it happened, I’m not quite sure,” he said. Passengers reported coming to an “abrupt stop” and were unable to continue their trip. The captain contacted the Coast Guard for a tow, and Berkeley firefighters and police responded to help, along with the harbormaster’s office at the Berkeley Marina.

The coast guard and harbormaster’s office spent about an hour shuttling 41 passengers and the dog from the boat to the Berkeley launch ramp, while two crew members remained on the Osprey. The Coast Guard will now investigate the circumstances of the crash. As of about 5 p.m., all passengers had been released after providing their contact information to the Coast Guard so it can complete its investigation.

Update, 4:34 p.m. Petty Officer Cory Mendenhall, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesman from Sector San Francisco, said investigators have not yet determined what caused the ferry to run aground. He said a couple of the agency’s small boats from Yerba Buena Island had worked to shuttle passengers from the boat to land Saturday afternoon. An 87-foot USCG cutter boat called Sockeye also responded.

The boat could be a Tideline water taxi, which runs between Berkeley and San Francisco. According to vessel tracking data on the Tideline website, its Osprey boat left Berkeley at 2:19 p.m. Saturday, but stopped not far from Cesar Chavez Park.

Update, 4:15 p.m. Forty-one of 43 people have been rescued from the boat, along with one dog, authorities report. Two crew members remain on the boat to deal with the situation.

A community member identified the boat as a water taxi called “Osprey.”

Original story, 3:43 p.m. Authorities responded to Cesar Chavez Park in the Berkeley Marina on Saturday afternoon to rescue passengers on a boat that ran aground.

There were 43 people on the boat, and the U.S. Coast Guard is on scene, along with Berkeley police and firefighters. The call came in at approximately 2:40 p.m.

The boat ran aground a half-mile from shore, north of Cesar Chavez Park, but there’s no indication it is sinking. The Coast Guard and firefighters are working to come up with a rescue plan, while police are helping manage the scene and clear vehicles from the area so BFD vehicles can set up in the sailing circle turnaround area, authorities said.

Community members may notice a Coast Guard helicopter flying in the area.

There was an early report that a child was in the water, but that turned out to be false.

Two injuries have been reported but no further detail was immediately available. The passengers were being brought in as of shortly before 4 p.m.

This story was updated after publication due to the developing nature of events.